Plans to 'decommission' Barclays building in Wellingborough town centre as branch prepares to close next month

Plans to ‘decommission’ the prominent Barclays building in Wellingborough town centre have been submitted.

Barclays confirmed earlier this year that it was planning to close its branch in Market Street on September 1.

With times changing and people finding different ways to manage their money, bosses said the need for a branch in Wellingborough had significantly reduced.

Barclays in Market Street, Wellingborough is closing on September 1

The banking giant has now submitted an application for decommissioning of the bank’s home for many years, which will include removing existing external signage and branding as well as removal of the night safe and two external ATMs.

Documents submitted as part of the application by Barclays Bank Plc say: “The original building fabric will not be altered, removed or concealed.

"All existing original features will not be affected by the proposed works.

"The proposed works are intended to return the building to pre-Barclays occupation as much as it is possible.”

Barclays confirmed in June that the Wellingborough bank will be open as usual until its closure at midday on September 1.

Speaking at the time, a spokesman told the Northants Telegraph said: “In Wellingborough, we plan to open a Barclays Local – a pop-up cashless banking site where customers can meet a colleague face-to-face for banking support, as they would in a branch and without the need to travel.

"We are currently working with the local community to identify a suitable location and will announce details once confirmed.”