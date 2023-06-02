The Wellingborough branch of Barclays will be closing its doors on September 1.

The Market Street bank has been a part of the town centre for years. But, as times change and more people find different ways to manage their money, they say the need for a branch in Wellingborough has significantly reduced.

A document published today (June 2) by Barclays said: “Back when we opened this branch, visiting us in person was one of the only ways to do your banking.

The Market Street branch will close in September

"Now, as there are lots of ways to manage your money without even leaving your home, we’re seeing many customers choosing to bank using our app, and online or telephone banking.

"This has had a big impact on the number of customers coming in to see us."

A letter was sent via post to locals who bank with the company, which read: “The decision to close a branch is never easy and we appreciate this might not be welcome news, but we’ll make sure you and your local community continue to have access to our banking services when you need them – it’ll just be in a different way.

“We’ll still be a part of your community in Wellingborough – we are just finalising the details of when and where we’ll be based to support you with banking, but in the meantime we’re keen to hear what you think.

“We will be speaking with customers the local MP (Peter Bone, Con), council members, charities, community groups and local businesses over the coming weeks to hear any thoughts and feedback on this change.”

It was noted that just 12 customers use the Wellingborough branch regularly as the only way to do their banking, and 10 per cent of its customers have also used nearby branches in the last 12 months.

Until September the Wellingborough Barclays bank will be open as usual, and can answer any questions people may have as it prepares to call it a day at midday on September 1.

