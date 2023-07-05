Labour PPC Lee Barron said that closure of Corby's Natwest branch was 'terrible' for staff and customers

Natwest has announced its Corby branch is one of 34 to close across the country.

The bank in Corporation Street will close its doors for the final time on Tuesday, September 26.

In a statement to its customers, Natwest said that they could use its alternative branch in Kettering and that the closure reflected a ‘dramatic’ change in the way people bank, including a major shift to online banking.

Mr Barron said he will also tackle EMR on the proposed closure of Corby ticket office

The bank said in Corby 63 per cent customers are digitally active, and as a result, transactions have reduced by 52 per cent with only 9 customers now visiting the branch on a regular weekly basis.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

The bank said that there would be a 12-week pop-up bank in Corby for 12 weeks following the branch closure, similar to the service currently being offered be Barclays at the Corby Cube.

Responding to the news, and separate reports that Corby’s railway station ticket office could close as East Midlands Rail announced a consultation, Leader of Corby Town Council Cllr Mark Pengelly said: "This is terrible news for the town. So many people - especially the elderly - rely on going into the bank and struggle online.

"They will find it hard to get to Kettering. It will also have an effect on footfall in the town centre.

"I use the station on a regular basis and the staff are so helpful. Every day I see them supporting those looking to travel from the station.

Lee Barron, Corby and East Northants Labour prospective parliamentary candidate, said: "Not too many months ago the union said that staffing the stations and the ticket offices were at risk.

“It feels like this is not about customer service and safety - but for the profit of the rail providers.

“The closure of the bank is terrible for customers and staff, I have had several people contact me already saying they cannot get to Kettering.

“I will be taking this issue up with both NatWest and the rail operator. If anyone wants to contact me on this, please email me at

Back in 2019, Santander announced it was to shut its branch in Spencer Court as part of a national series of closures.

And in 2022, Barclays closed the doors for a final time on its Queen’s Square branch.