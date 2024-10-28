Linda Toleman from Happy Feet line dance group presenting the cheque to Jake Baker chairman of Rushden Royal British Legion branch /UGC

Members of the Rushden Branch of the Royal British Legion have thanked a group of dedicated dancers for their fundraising efforts for the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushden Happy Feet line dance group have handed over a donation for £7,000 to the Rushden Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

The funds will be used by the branch to help members continue work supporting members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushden RBL branch chairman Jake Baker said: “We cannot thank Happy Feet Line Dancing Club enough for all the hard work they have put in raising funds for local charities like RBL Rushden Branch.

"Many items have already been purchased such as a projector, lectern, gazebo and stalls display equipment and this is all for the good and benefit of our membership and will undoubtedly enable us to recruit more members and spread the word about what the RBL is all about. We’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’.”

More than 14 years ago, Happy Feet founders Linda Toleman and Elaine Pearson set a £100,000 target for members to raise for charities.

Sadly, Elaine died in 2018, with Linda continuing the fundraising helped by fellow line dancer Margaret Fuller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation made to the RBL has tipped fundraising to a grand total of £101,206.77.

Charities supported in the past have included Guide Dogs, Chelsea’s Angel, Serve, Crazy Hats and Race for Life as well as donations to help those living with breast cancer, motor neurone disease and prostate cancer.

Happy Feet holds three classes a week – on Mondays at the Methodist Church in Irchester and the other two at the Heritage Church, Rushden on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Linda is the sole qualified line dancing teacher and since 2018, she has been very well supported by fellow line dancer Margaret Fuller. Margaret is also a member of the Happy Feet Line Dancing Club’s Committee, who, together helps to run fundraising events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having reached the £100K target the club will no longer be fundraising.

Jake added: “It’s an amazing club. RBL Rushden Branch feels very fortunate to the be last recipients from Happy Feet Line Dancing Club.”

For more information call Linda Toleman on 07757 615913 – Happy Feet Line Dancing Club is not on Facebook.