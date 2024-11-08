A once-refused development has re-emerged with a new public consultation starting this week.

The company behind Rushden Gateway, a proposal which would include a supermarket, EV charging bays and more business and commercial space, is asking for local people’s feedback.

Property developer Ashfield Land says the responses will contribute to the plans, which look set to be submitted to the council in an official application ‘by the end of the year.’

A spokesman said: “Ashfield Land is bringing forward plans for a new high-quality and sustainable employment-led development on land east of the A45/Northampton Road roundabout at the western approach to Rushden.

CGI images of Rushden Gateway with Rushden Lakes in the background Credit: Ashfield Land

“The site is allocated for commercial/employment development by North Northamptonshire Council. It’s where the council wants to see new jobs created to support the balanced growth of the town and the local area.

“Rushden Gateway will be a high-quality new employment-led development offering a range of benefits and amenities to local residents.

"We are proposing to deliver a new Aldi supermarket alongside modern retail and business space, as well as an EV charging facility and a drive-thru coffee / food offering with associated infrastructure and landscaping.”

An application for Rushden Gateway was refused in 2020

The roundabout at Rushden Lakes is notorious for its traffic at peak times, with a recent petition launched to install traffic lights to ease congestion and make the area safer.

Cllr Dorothy Maxwell has long been a critic of the proposed development, believing the increase in noise pollution and the build-up of traffic to make the development not fit for purpose.

She said: "To put a supermarket there is nuts.

“There is no way they can have an entrance from the A45, the roundabout is not suitable. The traffic coming up to the roundabout would be ridiculous.”

Plans include an Aldi, modern retail and business space, anElectric Vehicle (EV) charging facility and a drive-thru coffee/food spot

In 2020, similar plans which also included a 60-bed care home were refused after more than 80 objections on the basis that the single vehicular point of access onto Northampton Road would mean delivery vehicles would have to reverse over the nearby pedestrian crossing.

The new proposal looks to correct this by building another roundabout from Northampton Road into the site.

An Ashfield Land spokesman adds: “The new and improved proposals include more green infrastructure, better public access and amenities and an improved parkland setting for the employment zone in Phase 2.

"The proposals will create new local jobs and deliver a range of economic benefits and services.”

Also in the proposals would be a ‘landmark piece of public art’ in the southwest corner of the development, which would be shaped by a commissioned artist who would work with the input of local groups.

An Ashfield Land spokesman adds: "Given the prominence of the site at the gateway to Rushden from the west, we want to mark it in an attractive and eye-catching way. The public art could support nature and provide habitat for biodiversity, or it could celebrate local heritage – we would welcome any ideas you have as part of this consultation.”

The consultation began on Tuesday (November 5) and will run for three weeks until November 26.

The online feedback form can be found here, and those who require a hard copy of the seven-question consultation can request one by contacting [email protected].

Responses must be submitted by November 26.