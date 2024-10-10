Petition calling for traffic lights at Rushden Lakes roundabout on A45 launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A petition calling for traffic lights to be installed at the busy Rushden Lakes roundabout has been launched.

Anyone trying to get into or out of Rushden Lakes will know how busy the roundabout on the A45 can be, especially at peak times.

One Rushden resident is so worried about the ‘hazardous’ junction that she has launched a petition calling for traffic lights to be installed there.

Anne Neville, who started the online petition last month, said: “I live in Rushden, North Northamptonshire, UK, and every day I, along with numerous others, have to navigate the busy, hazardous Rushden Lakes Roundabout.

A petition has been launched calling for traffic lights to be installed at the Rushden Lakes roundabout on the A45

"It has become increasingly difficult to do so safely, especially during peak hours, due to the five exits connected to it.

“The roundabout is not just an element of a usual driving route; it has turned into a potentially life-threatening obstacle.

"Not only that, it causes a significant increase in stress levels and road rage incidents due to its chaotic nature.

"In addition, the prevalence of near misses on this roundabout indicates that it's just a matter of time before a serious accident occurs.”

After calling for traffic lights to be installed, the petition goes on to say: “This small change can save lives and reduce the unnecessary stress put on drivers, making Rushden a safer place for everyone."

National Highways is responsible for operating, maintaining and improving motorways and major A roads in England, which includes the A45.

National Highways engineering team manager, Mark Roxburgh, told the Northants Telegraph: “We are aware that this busy junction has been experiencing congestion and a study is being undertaken to look at all potential options for improvements.

“This process is in the very early stages and other factors will also need to be considered such as planned developments in the area.

“We continue to monitor safety on the A45 as we do with all of our roads.”

With regards to the possibility of traffic lights being installed, a spokesman for National Highways said: “Signalising the roundabout in its current form is challenging because there is a lack of space within the circulatory to safely queue traffic and to date we haven’t identified a suitable solution.”

To sign the petition, click here.