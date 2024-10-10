Petition calling for traffic lights at Rushden Lakes roundabout on A45 launched

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 10th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 10:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A petition calling for traffic lights to be installed at the busy Rushden Lakes roundabout has been launched.

Anyone trying to get into or out of Rushden Lakes will know how busy the roundabout on the A45 can be, especially at peak times.

One Rushden resident is so worried about the ‘hazardous’ junction that she has launched a petition calling for traffic lights to be installed there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anne Neville, who started the online petition last month, said: “I live in Rushden, North Northamptonshire, UK, and every day I, along with numerous others, have to navigate the busy, hazardous Rushden Lakes Roundabout.

A petition has been launched calling for traffic lights to be installed at the Rushden Lakes roundabout on the A45A petition has been launched calling for traffic lights to be installed at the Rushden Lakes roundabout on the A45
A petition has been launched calling for traffic lights to be installed at the Rushden Lakes roundabout on the A45

"It has become increasingly difficult to do so safely, especially during peak hours, due to the five exits connected to it.

“The roundabout is not just an element of a usual driving route; it has turned into a potentially life-threatening obstacle.

"Not only that, it causes a significant increase in stress levels and road rage incidents due to its chaotic nature.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In addition, the prevalence of near misses on this roundabout indicates that it's just a matter of time before a serious accident occurs.”

After calling for traffic lights to be installed, the petition goes on to say: “This small change can save lives and reduce the unnecessary stress put on drivers, making Rushden a safer place for everyone."

National Highways is responsible for operating, maintaining and improving motorways and major A roads in England, which includes the A45.

National Highways engineering team manager, Mark Roxburgh, told the Northants Telegraph: “We are aware that this busy junction has been experiencing congestion and a study is being undertaken to look at all potential options for improvements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This process is in the very early stages and other factors will also need to be considered such as planned developments in the area.

“We continue to monitor safety on the A45 as we do with all of our roads.”

Read More
Delays on A45 at Rushden Lakes after emergency services called to scene of colli...

With regards to the possibility of traffic lights being installed, a spokesman for National Highways said: “Signalising the roundabout in its current form is challenging because there is a lack of space within the circulatory to safely queue traffic and to date we haven’t identified a suitable solution.”

To sign the petition, click here.

A similar petition calling for safety improvements was also launched in July.

Related topics:A45Rushden LakesPetitionNorth NorthamptonshireNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice