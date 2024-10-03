Delays on A45 at Rushden Lakes after emergency services called to scene of collision
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a collision on the A45 Rushden Lakes roundabout.
The collision between a car and a motorcycle took place at about 11am today (Thursday, October 3).
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called at 11am today to a collision between a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist has suffered injuries.”
Witnesses in the area have said traffic has been backing up on the westbound carriageway toward the Chown’s Mill roundabout.
