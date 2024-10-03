Delays on A45 at Rushden Lakes after emergency services called to scene of collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a collision on the A45 Rushden Lakes roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision between a car and a motorcycle took place at about 11am today (Thursday, October 3).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called at 11am today to a collision between a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist has suffered injuries.”

Witnesses in the area have said traffic has been backing up on the westbound carriageway toward the Chown’s Mill roundabout.