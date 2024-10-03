Delays on A45 at Rushden Lakes after emergency services called to scene of collision

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 12:40 GMT
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a collision on the A45 Rushden Lakes roundabout.

The collision between a car and a motorcycle took place at about 11am today (Thursday, October 3).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called at 11am today to a collision between a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist has suffered injuries.”

Witnesses in the area have said traffic has been backing up on the westbound carriageway toward the Chown’s Mill roundabout.

