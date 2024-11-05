Rushden Lakes confirms popular coffee chain set to open new location in boardwalk
Rushden Lakes is currently home to a Costa Coffee, as well as Jamaica Blue and Bewiched Coffee currently on the boardwalk itself.
In a post published to Facebook this afternoon, a Rushden Lakes spokesman said: “We’re very excited to be welcoming Pret to the boardwalk. Get ready for freshly made sandwiches, iconic coffee and tasty treats right here at Rushden Lakes. Stay tuned for updates on the opening.”
The London-based company currently has 498 locations across the UK, and almost 700 in the world.
It will be located in the unit which was once taken up by Patisserie Valerie. There is currently no news as to when it will open.