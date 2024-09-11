Rushden Feast 2024 promises fun for all the family as historic event returns this weekend
The formal opening of the Feast will take place at 6.30pm at the dodgem cars, which will be conducted by the Rev Ben Lewis.
A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Join us for the annual civic opening of the much-anticipated Feast, taking place this Friday at Spencer Park.
"The festivities will commence at 6.30pm, marking the official start of this well enjoyed community event.
“We look forward to celebrating with you and enjoying a wonderful evening in the heart of Spencer Park. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to take part in the excitement and enjoy all that the Feast has to offer.”
The Rushden Feast is a historic occasion, beginning in the late 1800s.
The first of its kind was held on ground opposite the Queen Victoria Hotel, and when Spencer Park opened in 1913 it was decided that the event would take place there moving forward, every September.
While in decades past the Feast would see sports events, live music and other ‘high-class amusements,’ in recent years it has become a far brighter affair, with both traditional and new fairground rides and games.
This year will feature XXL and Apollo 13, two of the UK’s largest travelling rides.
The fair will be open on weekdays from 6pm until 10pm, and weekends from 2pm until 10pm.
Prices for each attraction will vary.
