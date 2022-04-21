Royal Mail say sorry for Kettering post problems

Kettering Delivery Office

Royal Mail has apologised after some people in Kettering were left waiting weeks for post and parcels because of staffing issues.

The postal service has been hit by ‘high levels’ of sickness absence or Covid-related isolation among employees based out of Lower Street’s delivery office.

Some residents in the town have reported not receiving mail for weeks, including missing important hospital letters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others said they currently rarely receive post, with one still waiting for a posted Mother’s Day card more than two weeks after the celebration.

The issues are not affecting all rounds across the town, with many still receiving regular post as usual.

A Royal Mail spokesman said they are working hard to get service levels back to normal and urged anyone with concerns to contact them.

The spokesman said: “The vast majority of mail is delivered safely and on time. We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

"In the local area we are experiencing some delays to service due to high levels of sickness absence, Covid-related self-isolation and resourcing issues.

"We apologise to any customers who may have experienced delays to their mail. We have been working hard to get our levels of service back to normal as soon as possible.

"Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website www.royalmail.com.”