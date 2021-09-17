Royal Mail apologise for Kettering post delays

Kettering Delivery Office

Royal Mail has apologised after Covid-related absences left some people in Kettering waiting weeks for letters and parcels.

Dozens of employees have been off work at the Kettering Delivery Office in Lower Street, leaving a backlog in mail deliveries.

Some residents have reported waiting for more than two weeks after their expected delivery date to receive a package, with others claiming they are yet to receive post sent in August.

One woman said she was waiting for more than a dozen parcels for their child's birthday - only for a kind-hearted Royal Mail worker to go out of her way and hand-deliver them after a Facebook appeal.

Others said they had been told 47 members of staff were off work - but that people could go and collect items from the delivery office if they were waiting on something important.

And people in Rothwell said certain areas of the town had not had post for more than a week.

A Royal Mail spokesman apologised for the inconvenience but said they looked to deliver at least every other day despite staffing issues.

The spokesman said: “The health and safety of our colleagues and our customers is our number one priority.

"In a limited number of areas, we are experiencing some disruption to service due to Covid-related absences.

"We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

"If resourcing issues, associated self-isolation and safety measures prevent this, we’ll look to deliver at least every other day.

"We apologise to customers in the Kettering area for any inconvenience if they are experiencing delays.”