Rothwell school's karting superstar crowned national champion

Kane is a national champion!

Watch out Lewis Hamilton - a Rothwell school's karting sensation is looking to overtake you.

Kane Langley, nine, has been crowned the first ever national BKC MightE Bambino Kart Champion after a gruelling race weekend in Cumbria.

The Rothwell Junior School pupil, who practises twice a week at Whilton Mill near Long Buckby, took the title after romping home in his final races.

And unlike his opponents he did it without the support of a big team - competing as simply a 'lad with his dad'.

Proud dad Karl, 38, said: "It was a proud moment to see him win. We're just a lad and his dad so I was happy I made sure his wheels didn't fall off!"

Kane has been involved in motorsport for more than four years, originally taking up motorbiking before moving to four wheels because it was safer as he is also a keen footballer.

He has been karting for about 18 months but this was the first championship he has entered, competing against others in the Bambino category for those aged six to nine.

The all-electric BKC MightE Bambino championship sees all racers on a level playing field, with the same motor and only different chassis allowed.

Karl said: "We entered it because it's equal and everyone has the same kart. It's not about who puts the most money in - it's about natural ability."

Between them the father and son had to factor in the weather, required tyre pressure and grip to make sure Kane could whizz around the track at speeds of up to 45mph.

After taking part in the Friday practice session it came to the race weekend and Kane won all of his heats on the Saturday, adding valuable points to his championship tally.

On the Sunday disaster struck when water got into the electrics of his kart and he had a DNF (did not finish) in the heats.

But they managed to get him back on the track for the finals, where he came first in both events.

Many of today's motorsport stars started out in karts, including seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.

He began his driving career when he was eight and won the British Kart Championship when he was 10.

But could Rothwell schoolboy Kane emulate his achievements?

Dad Karl, who lives in Desborough, said: "If you ask him, yes! Realistically we are having fun but if the right things happen we'll see where it goes."

Kane will be presented the championship trophy at an up coming presentation gala.

Next year he will move into the Honda Cadet Class (ages nine to 14) to try and win another title.

And could we see Kane hurtling around Silverstone one day?

Karl added: "It would be incredible. It's something you never think would be achievable but he's definitely talented.