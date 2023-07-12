Robert's big march to celebrate Burton Latimer Royal British Legion branch's centenary

Anyone who has driven around Burton Latimer this month has probably seen Robert Parker with a flag.

That’s because the former RAF man is marching 100km to celebrate the Burton Latimer Royal British Legion (RBL) branch’s centenary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert has been the branch’s standard bearer for about 40 years and is covering every street in the town – as well as Isham and Cranford – to raise awareness of their work.

Robert Parker is marching 100km around the town. Credit: Burton Latimer Royal British Legion branch

He will finish his march at an open day in the town’s Millennium Gardens on Saturday (July 15).

Robert said: “The Royal British Legion has been in Burton Latimer for 100 years this month so I thought that if I walked around the town with the standard, all dressed up, it would let everyone know we’re still around.

"We’re not just here on ‘Poppy Day’. We’re always here.”

Robert served in Germany and Malta and became the RBL branch’s standard bearer after answering an advert in the Evening Telegraph.

Robert Parker is marching 100km around the town. Credit: Burton Latimer Royal British Legion branch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started his march on July 1 and has spent about two hours each day out and about, come rain or shine, covering about 6km with every walk.

The 75-year-old is aiming to arrive at the Millennium Gardens at about 11am. The open day is taking place from 10am to 2pm and there will be military memorabilia, music, coffee and cake and more.

Robert said: "People have been very receptive and have been waving and everyone has been happy to talk.