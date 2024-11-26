Resilient Raunds comes out to see Christmas lights turned on in the town centre

Despite the cancellation of the Christmas market and entertainment, people in Raunds kept the Christmas spirit ‘alive and well’ as the lights were turned on on Sunday (November 24).

The town council announced the cancellation of the market and entertainment in the morning, but remained keen to turn the lights on in the town, inviting people to enjoy the moment.

Though the rain dampened Raunds, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the dozens who visited the town square to official mark the festive season.

At 6pm the mayor of Raunds, Cllr Paul Byrne, and Avy from Windmill School, the winner of the children's Christmas light competition, proudly switched on the Christmas lights.

Cllr Byrne said: "It was heartwarming to see so many people brave the weather to support this cherished Raunds tradition.

"Whilst it certainly wasn’t the event we had planned, the festive spirit remained alive and well. A huge thank you to everyone who joined us, and to everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to adapt the plans to ensure we could still celebrate together.”

The revised schedule of activities included a visit from Santa and his Elves, local singer Georgia May delivered a live performance from the Bandstand, and Big Heroes for Little Heroes—Minnie, Mickey, and The Grinch—brought smiles and laughter to all.

A town council spokesman added: “A special thank you goes out to Raunds Fish Bar and all the event sponsors whose support made this year’s event possible. Despite the challenges, the evening succeeded in bringing the community together and spreading a little festive cheer.”