More than 20,000 people across 57 shows saw Cinderella go to the ball

The numbers are in, and The Castle Theatre’s 2023 annual pantomime performance has proven to be a hit, as it enjoyed a record breaking attendance of more than 20,000 audience members across 57 shows.

Cinderella premiered in Wellingborough on December 1, and ended its run on December 31, seeing an increase of more than 5,000 more ticket sales from its 2022 show.

A spokesman for The Castle Theatre said: "We at The Castle Theatre are delighted to announce that our 2023 pantomime Cinderella saw a record breaking audience enter our venue.

The cast of The Castle Theatre's Cinderella

“We are incredibly proud of all staff members, which none of this could have been possible.

“From the sales teams to front of house who warmly welcome audiences.

“We hope to continue and push forward to reach new records with our highly anticipated 2024 pantomime, Peter Pan, commencing in December.”

The number of Cinderella audience members throughout the run was 20,681, showing a significant increase from the figures of Jack and the Beanstalk, which totalled 15,498 audience members.

There was also a rise in the number of schools that saw the show, from 29 in 2022 to 45 in 2023.

When we saw the show at the beginning of December, we said: “From the front row to the back, and even the performers on stage, it’s clear that Cinderella is fun for everyone.

"The talent of the cast and crew, as well as the venue itself should be immensely proud of the accomplishment, as Christmas in Wellingborough simply wouldn’t be the same without it.”

The popular demand of 2022 show, Jack and the Beanstalk, meant The Castle took measures to give more people a chance to see the 2023 show by upping the number of shows from 46 to 57.