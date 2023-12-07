This is a ball you’re invited to, and you won’t want to miss it!

An annual pantomime at the Castle Theatre in Wellingborough is a staple of the Christmas season (oh yes it is!), and as someone who was swept along to each and every one as a child, it gives me pleasure to report that the magic is as present as ever in 2023.

Cinderella is a tale seemingly as old as time, and though the story is largely a means to justify all the madness, it’s still faithfully upheld here.

The titular character, a girl down on her luck, is excited at the thought of her step-sisters visiting her and Baron Hardup (who is excellently captured by actor Colin Hubbard), but they are far from what she imagined.

Cinderella is being shown at the Castle until December 31

A chance meeting between Cinderella and unlucky-in-love Prince Charming (disguised as a commoner) set in motion a series of events that lead to her being invited to his upcoming ball, planned in the hope of bringing them together once again.

The pair have to overcome wicked step-sisters, comedic mishaps, and it seems like fate itself if they are to find each other and live happily ever after.

Often, in a pantomime, it can feel like the audience needs as much energy as those on stage, as the silliness and crowd participation make the event more of a dialogue than just a performance. To skirt the line between enchanting love story and utterly ridiculous slapstick comedy is surely tough, but the talented cast of Cinderella make it look easy.

George Dawes’ Buttons is on hand to chaperone the audience through the story, and has plenty of chuckle-worthy moments throughout.

The Christmas season in Wellingborough isn't complete without the annual panto performance

Cinderella is portrayed by Hayley Johnston, and while her presence in the story is smaller than the show’s name would indicate, the time is always used well. Her Fairy Godmother, played by Francesca McKean, is a calming presence and a worthy ally against Cinderella’s newly-acquainted sisters.

Bella and Donna are fabulously portrayed by Adam Borzone and Wellingborough local Gary Johnson, who each do so well to show that the wicked step-sisters’ insufferable arrogance and mischief almost derail Cinderella’s destiny. Their signature sass, sharp tongues, and witty one-liners are undoubtedly the comedic driving force of the story.

The stand-outs, however, are Tom Griffiths’ Prince Charming and Jack Trinder’s Dandini, who share fantastic on-stage chemistry as the former looks for love, and the latter is all-too-eager to assist him. Charming, while slightly (and deliberately) pompous and entitled, is easy to root for, and Dandini’s plucky, ever-present loyalty makes the duo work wonders together.

Talented dancers Charlie Armstrong, Jessica Gilmartin, Fae North, Lottie Snowden, Nathan J Stone and Sam Powell as well as a smattering of fantastic young performers add greatly to the spectacle of the show.

An impromptu rendition of the Twelve Days of Christmas perhaps garnered the biggest laugh of the evening, with creative inclusions scattered throughout that we dare not spoil.

The set design was impressive and constantly changing to suit the scene, and the costumes are bright, fun, and instantly recognisable.

From the front row to the back, and even the performers on stage, it’s clear that Cinderella is fun for everyone. The talent of the cast and crew, as well as the venue itself should be immensely proud of the accomplishment, as Christmas in Wellingborough simply wouldn’t be the same without it.