Review - Wellingborough panto Jack and the Beanstalk - big laughs, huge smiles giant fun and great night out for all the family
Full of magic beans, musical magic, and a moo cow
I love a panto – oh yes I do! What could be a more traditional way to celebrate the festive season than a rip-roaring trip to the theatre?
Jack and the Beanstalk at Wellingborough’s Castle gives us sensational singing, dazzling dancing, a delightful dame, a boo-some baddy, wholesome heroes and daft jokes.
From the opening number through to the triumphant curtain call, Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all the boxes for a fee-fi-fo-fun night out.
It’s nice to get away from the cost of living crisis by watching the tale of a single mum having to sell her family’s most precious possession and only getting beans.
Director Martin Cleverley takes us on a knockabout romp up the beanstalk to cloudland and delivers us safely back to earth away from the clutches of the giant.
The plot probably doesn’t really matter but here goes. Everything in the micro kingdom of Merrydale, ruled by a benign King and Princess Jill, is going well until evil giant Blunderbore’s henchman fiendish Fleshcreep steals the magic musical harp.
Dragged into a ha(r)pless recession, dairy farmers the Trotts – mum Dame Dolly and sons dashing Jack and his silly sausage brother Simon – now haven’t a bean to their name. Their beloved cow, Daisy, has gone dry and worse still the village is being destroyed by beastly Blunderbore.
Worse still, wicked Fleshcreep kidnaps the beautiful Princess, and just as Jack and Jill are hitting it off. But do not worry – and this shouldn’t be a plot spoiler – everyone lives happily ever after.
Fresh-faced Elizabeth Armstrong as Jill, and dashing Matt Montfort as Jack bring a wide-eyed innocence to their roles with super singing and dancing.
Dolloping on bucketfuls of sass is Adam Borzone as Dame Trott whose fabulous one-liners are as dazzling as her outfits.
Silly Simon is played with cheeky comic charm by Will Frazer bringing laughs aplenty. Saving the day is delightful Sarafina Doussay as Fairy Fuschia and we know that with her magic we are safe under her wings.
And three cheers for Tristan Carter as The King topping off the cast bringing a gleeful zest to his royal duties.
Show stealer is Ed Tunningley as fiendish Fleshcreep, the steampunk sidekick rotter, relishing each boo and hiss with hilarious insults flying fast and hard.
Adding to the spectacle are talented dancers Charlotte Armstrong, Eleanor Moon, Esme Dench, Kelley Martin, Ollie Marshall and Thomas Griffiths leading the high-energy routines joined by eight amazing young dancers.
Genuinely hilarious, with slapstick sketches and silliness, Jack and the Beanstalk offers a truly fabulous family night full of fun and festive spirit.
The costumes are sparkly and sets are superb with two stars of the show being an impressive beanstalk and a giant reminiscent of an ‘It’s a Knockout’ character.
Everyone on the stage and behind the scenes should be rightly proud of the production. We are truly lucky to have such a fabulous show on our doorstep.
Performances are on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, 27, 28, 29, 30 and New Year’s Eve.
For tickets go to https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre/whats-on/jack-and-the-beanstalk or call the box office on 01933 270 007.