Raunds Beavers group helps create new wildlife habitats at town cemetery

Raunds Cemetery could soon be welcoming lots more wildlife after getting help from a group of young volunteers.

The 2nd Raunds Beaver Colony has brought a burst of biodiversity to Raunds Cemetery, creating bird boxes, bat boxes and bug hotels to provide a haven for local wildlife.

The young Beavers, aged six to eight, crafted a variety of nature homes using materials supplied by Raunds Town Council, learning practical skills while fostering a deeper understanding of conservation.

The newly created habitats will provide shelter and breeding grounds for various birds, bats, and insects, enriching the cemetery's ecosystem.

Scout leader Karl Burnage said: "The 2nd Raunds Beaver Colony have spent a number of weeks constructing dwellings for all creatures great and small.

"Busy Beavers built beautiful bug, bird and bat houses with material supplied by Raunds Town Council."

The project not only showcases the spirit of environmental stewardship among young people in Raunds, but also strengthens Raunds Town Council’s bid for accreditation in the Northamptonshire Churchyard Conservation Scheme.

Town clerk Steve Tucker said: “Raunds Town Council is proud to facilitate projects such as this, which bring together our young people and our natural environment.

"Demonstrating community collaboration is a key pillar for accreditation in the conservation scheme, and the hard work of the Beavers further strengthens our bid, while also enhancing the cemetery as a peaceful place for reflection, surrounded by nature.”

Visitors to the cemetery can now spot the handcrafted boxes tucked into quiet corners of the grounds, offering safe havens for a range of local species.

The town council hopes that this project will inspire further community involvement in its conservation efforts.