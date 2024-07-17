Quick-thinking Corby PCSO helps save baby’s life after the newborn stopped breathing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) who resuscitated a baby after being flagged down in Corby has been praised for his life-saving actions.

PCSO Chris Asante-Ampaduh was responding to an incident of anti-social behaviour on the evening of Monday, July 8, when a man came running up to him asking for help, telling him his newborn baby wasn’t breathing.

Chris, of Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), immediately radioed for an ambulance and ran to help the baby, arriving at the family’s home to find the child completely unresponsive in the mother’s arms.

He immediately started chest compressions and rescue breaths, and thankfully the baby soon began to breathe independently again.

Chris stayed with the family to monitor the baby until the arrival of more first responders and paramedics, with the child then taken to hospital for full assessment and monitoring.

Speaking afterwards, Chris said: “I am so glad I was in the right place at the right time to be able to use my skills as a first responder to help this baby.

“In the moment I didn’t have time to think, my training just kicked in but afterwards I realised what an overwhelming and emotional experience it was, especially as a parent myself.

“I’ve since been back to visit the family and it was wonderful to see the baby is doing well and they are getting lots of support.

"I even got a cuddle with the little one which was really special.”

Chief Inspector Paul Cash, of Local Policing North at Northamptonshire Police, said: “This situation is any parent’s worst nightmare, but thanks to the quick actions of Chris, who stayed calm and put his training into action so professionally, a tragedy was averted.

“Happily, the family have told us that the baby is expected to make a full recovery, and as well as expressing their thanks to him, they have given us permission to share the incredible job Chris did that day.

"His actions undoubtedly saved that baby’s life.”