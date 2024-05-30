Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After winning the Wellingborough by-election in February, Labour is looking to repeat the success by retaining the seat that Gen Kitchen claimed just 101 days ago.

The announcement of a General Election on July 4 means that the celebrations for the milestone have been dampened by the prospect of more uncertainty, as Gen Kitchen heads back to the campaign trail in an effort to keep the seat she took from Peter Bone in February.

She said: “I was always on a cold election footing, and I was always expecting it to be around the corner.

“Part of the reason why I didn't want to hire anyone before 23 March was because that was the last day that they could have called an election for 4 May, then after 4 May, I didn't want to hire anyone because that could have been the day that they called it for 20 June.

Labour overturned the Conservative majority held since 2005 in Wellingborough in February

“I thought I was in the clear but clearly not. When you go through a General Election there’s probably a slow panic but I think every candidate has a slow panic at the moment because we were expecting it in the autumn.

"We weren’t expecting it now, but we’ve got loads to shout about.”

In April, Gen was appointed to the shadow Home Office team and last month joined the education select committee. Closer to home, a petition was launched yesterday calling for an urgent care centre at Isebrook Hospital in Wellingborough.

Labour took a decisive victory at the by-election, winning 45.9 per cent of the vote, but she insist that this is ‘not enough’, as she expects there to be a higher turn-out at the General Election than there was in February.

The plan is to run the campaign for the General Election using the same pledges as the by-election, which include the likes of improving the town centre, fixing potholes and tackling knife crime.

Gen added: “It’s still on those pledges because they still come up all the time on the doors, and it’s a case of ‘look what I’ve started, help me finish.’”