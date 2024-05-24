Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christopher Townsend has been selected as the candidate for Wellingborough and Rushden to lead the Liberal Democrats into the general election on July 4.

Following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement of the upcoming general election in the summer, candidates for the Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough constituencies are preparing to appeal to voters before the public heads to the polls.

The Conservatives are yet to formally announce their candidate for the constituency, but the Lib Dems have made short work of their selection.

Christopher Townsend, who will fight for the Wellingborough and Rushden seat, said: “I know all about the challenges of delivering policy in the real world, and I have always been honest with voters about those challenges. We must not promise everything to everyone.

Christopher Townsend will represent the Liberal Democrats in Wellingborough and Rushden in July

"Difficult choices have to be made, but working together we can come up with good solutions.”

He has been a member of the Liberal Democrats since university, and has served as an elected councillor for Dacorum Borough Council in Hertfordshire for 16 years, believing it to have given him experience in how government operates and the importance of making it work to the benefit of local people.

A statement from the party added: “Wellingborough and Rushden deserve a forward looking, active and genuine member of Parliament – someone who is honest about the challenges that the Conservatives have left for us, but focused on delivering a fairer community that builds towards a better future.”

Alongside the announcement of his candidacy Christopher has outlined his pledges, which include addressing the shortage of NHS dentists and GPs in the area, tackling the environmental crisis by supporting renewable energy, and improving care for vulnerable adults.