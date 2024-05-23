The general election campaign is already out of the starting blocks in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough constituencies.

Within minutes of July’s general election being called, local candidates got their campaigns under way.

With all three of the seats in North Northamptonshire looking like they’ll host a closer fight than in previous recent campaigns, candidates have already begun their work in earnest.

Last night (Wednesday, May 22) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak braved the rain in Downing Street to announce parliament would be dissolved next week ahead of a national vote on July 4.

Within minutes, Wellingborough and Rushden Labour MP Gen Kitchen, who only three months ago took the seat from disgraced Conservative MP Peter Bone, began another push to retain her seat. She has recently begun to assemble a team to run her local office – with her new communications manager only taking up their post last week.

In an email to journalists, Gen said that she would postpone her honeymoon for a second time, adding: “I am regularly out on the doorstep talking to voters and I hear first-hand how working people are struggling with the cost of living and how they can’t get a doctor or dentist appointment. Families are worried about their children’s education and local residents tell me they are sick of the anti-social behaviour they have to put up with day in, day out.

“I have been the MP for Wellingborough and Rushden for less than 100 days. I have made real progress in laying my first steps for change and I hope local people continue to place their trust in me to deliver the pledges I was elected on in February.”

The Conservatives are yet to formally announce their candidate in Wellingborough, although Helen Harrison is tipped to be gearing up for a second run against Gen Kitchen after her defeat in February.

Earlier this week Helen was front and centre at the opening of the new constituency office in Midland Road. The building has been given a much-needed makeover since it was the subject of a ribbing in the national media during the by-election period, prompting the campaign to temporarily move its base to Rushden Conservative Club.

It’s not yet known when the Conservative selection will take place – although the committee who will choose the shortlist includes former MP Peter Bone, who was recently handed back the Tory whip and named as the area’s task force manager.

In Corby, a key target seat for Labour, sitting MP Tom Pursglove issued a statement immediately after Mr Sunak’s announcement, saying he would be ‘grafting hard for every vote’. The immigration minister said: “As a Northamptonshire lad, being your member of parliament for Corby & East Northamptonshire is the greatest honour and privilege of my life.

“Over the last nine years, we have achieved so much - together - drawing in massive investment to our community and securing big upgrades to our public services that we all use. Alongside that work, I have always been a diligent and active constituency MP, both locally and in Parliament, supporting thousands and thousands and thousands of local people with a whole host of challenges, difficulties and concerns.

“Ultimately, I have always tried to be an active, available, hands-on constituency MP - who lives here, listens to you, and gets things done. I'm reliable, and with me you know what you'll always get - a grafter who delivers.”

Labour’s Lee Barron was out campaigning in the Lloyds estate within an hour of the general election declaration. Surrounded by local activists, Lee issued a buoyant video statement that said: “Sunak announced the general election at 5 o’clock, we’re here at 6 o’clock ready to go out on the streets, onto the doorsteps, listening to what people’s priorities are.

"If there’s one thing that people are looking for, it’s change and what we’ve got to do now is to make sure that we give people the option of that change and show them it’s going to be Labour that’s going to be the government that’s going to give Britain and Corby & East Northants its future back.”

Kettering Conservative MP Philip Hollobone has ramped up his campaigning in recent weeks, starting a Facebook page and issuing a raft of leaflets featuring the local issues he has tackled.

In a statement on his Facebook page he told voters he had helped secure more than £500 million of new capital investment in Kettering General Hospital, which he said ‘means a fully-funded, improved and expanded hospital completed on the same site within the next six years’.

He also claimed credit for the electrification of the railway through Kettering and said that Northamptonshire Police now has more than 1,500 police officers which is more than ever before.

He added: “Expected to cost over £50 million, I have secured the Government’s commitment to invest in this crucial new junction on the A14 between Cranford, Barton Seagrave and Burton Latimer to ease local traffic.”

Standing against him is Rosie Wrighting, for Labour, who was straight out on the streets to campaign last night. She told this newspaper: “Working people continue to pay the price for Tory chaos.

"It’s time for a fresh start and it’s only Labour that can deliver that for Kettering."

Kettering mayor Emily Fedorowycz will fight the seat for the Greens. She’s already launched her ‘Em for MP’ campaign across social media and last night said: “Change happens together and I believe that the people of the Kettering area wants someone to properly stand up for us and what we need - I’m ready, I’m willing, and I’ve got the fire in me to give this everything.

“But I can only do it with your help.