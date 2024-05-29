Reform UK candidate Ben Habib to stand again for Wellingborough seat in upcoming General Election in July
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reform UK finished a distant third in the by-election with 13 per cent of the vote.
Now, Ben Habib is looking to give the party a bigger share of the vote in its first time battling for the same seat in a General Election.
In a video published to the party’s Facebook page, he said: “I’m going to stand in Wellingborough again, and I’m very much looking forward to reconnecting with the people of Wellingborough.
"I’m going to be taking a flat in Wellingborough and I’m going to be spending a lot of time there over the next few weeks. That’s a matter of fact.”
Ben Habib is the party’s co-deputy leader alongside David Bull, a role he assumed in October 2023, and has spent much of his political career as a prominent anti-Northern Ireland Protocol campaigner.
He also currently serves as CEO of First Property Group plc, a company which he founded in 1994.
Born in Karachi to an English mother and Pakistani father, Mr Habib moved to England in 1979. He said if elected he would ‘dramatically slash’ ‘rampant’ immigration.
Ben Habib’s official announcement to be in the running for the newly-named Wellingborough and Rushden seat means he will be battling against Gen Kitchen (Lab), Christopher Townsend (Lib Dem), Paul Mannion (Green), and the as-yet-unannounced Conservative candidate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.