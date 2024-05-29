Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reform UK are set to give Ben Habib a second chance at gaining the Wellingborough and Rushden seat in the upcoming General Election, a spot that he campaigned for in the recent by-election.

Reform UK finished a distant third in the by-election with 13 per cent of the vote.

Now, Ben Habib is looking to give the party a bigger share of the vote in its first time battling for the same seat in a General Election.

In a video published to the party’s Facebook page, he said: “I’m going to stand in Wellingborough again, and I’m very much looking forward to reconnecting with the people of Wellingborough.

Ben Habib is returning to Wellingborough to fight for the seat he was unable to gain in the by-election in February

"I’m going to be taking a flat in Wellingborough and I’m going to be spending a lot of time there over the next few weeks. That’s a matter of fact.”

Ben Habib is the party’s co-deputy leader alongside David Bull, a role he assumed in October 2023, and has spent much of his political career as a prominent anti-Northern Ireland Protocol campaigner.

He also currently serves as CEO of First Property Group plc, a company which he founded in 1994.

Born in Karachi to an English mother and Pakistani father, Mr Habib moved to England in 1979. He said if elected he would ‘dramatically slash’ ‘rampant’ immigration.