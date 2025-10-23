The Incredible Makers Market at Kettering Arts Centre-St Andrew's Church / Louise Crookenden Johnson

Kettering’s Incredible Makers Christmas market will return for the fourth year, celebrating Northants’ independent artists.

The popular market is set to return for its fourth year, bringing an exciting collection of independent makers and artists to Kettering Arts Centre.

Visitors are invited to kick off the festive shopping season with a carefully curated blend of high-quality and unusual gifts, all while supporting brilliant local and independent creatives.

Organiser Louise Crookenden Johnson said: “We are proud that this local yearly market helps a range of makers thrive by publicising everyone involved. It’s a fantastic chance to shop small and local.

“Each of the Incredible Makers is contributing an offer or small handmade gift to goodie bags, as a treat for the first 50 households through the door.

“In the gorgeous surroundings of St Andrew’s Church, the market has a reputation for being a Christmas list busting opportunity with an exciting atmosphere.

“Customers can also meet the makers virtually, get a peek at their products and ask them any how they create, on our Instagram live showcases before the event.”

The crafts market takes place on Saturday, November, 1 from 10am to 3.30pm at Kettering Arts Centre in St Andrew’s Church, Kettering, in Lindsay Street.

Building on the success of previous years, the event is carefully curated by Kettering potter Louise Crookenden Johnson, jeweller Zoe Ruth Designs and artist Sophie Bliss Kilpatrick.

The market is focused on connecting customers with craftspeople ensuring people can buy directly from the person who makes the work.

Shoppers will be able to browse and shop for an affordable range of seasonal gifts, including pottery, prints, textiles, stationery, eco gifts, soap, candles, artisan bakes, handmade bags and children’s clothes.

Louise added: “I’m so proud and excited to be bringing these talented makers to Kettering. It will give people the chance to buy high-quality hand-crafted gifts all under one roof, direct from the people who have created them.”

To meet the makers, go to https://www.theincrediblemakers.com as well as Facebook and Instagram page @theincrediblemakers.