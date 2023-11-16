Platinum plaudits for Wellingborough and Rushden pub toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two more pubs in the north of the county have won acclaim for the quality and standards of their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

Earlier this week, the Northants Telegraph reported how three pubs in Corby and Kettering have scooped awards for their toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the list of local winners keeps growing as The Railway Inn in High Street, Rushden and The Red Well in Wellingborough have also been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The toilets at The Red Well, Wellingborough and The Railway Inn, Rushden have been rated platinum in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Jacqueline Litson, shift manager, in the toilets at The Red Well, Wellingborough

The Railway Inn, a Wetherspoon pub in Rushden, is managed by Sarah Childs.

Sarah said: "We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Railway Inn have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

Cross trained associate Hayley Kilsby in the toilets of The Railway Inn, Rushden

"The pub deserves its platinum award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And over in Wellingborough, The Red Well in Silver Street has also been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The Red Well, also a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Benjamin Gardiner, who said: “We are delighted with the award."