Platinum plaudits for Wellingborough and Rushden pub toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023
Two more pubs in the north of the county have won acclaim for the quality and standards of their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.
Earlier this week, the Northants Telegraph reported how three pubs in Corby and Kettering have scooped awards for their toilets.
And the list of local winners keeps growing as The Railway Inn in High Street, Rushden and The Red Well in Wellingborough have also been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK in order to judge them.
All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
The Railway Inn, a Wetherspoon pub in Rushden, is managed by Sarah Childs.
Sarah said: "We are delighted with the award.
"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Railway Inn have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.
"The pub deserves its platinum award.”
And over in Wellingborough, The Red Well in Silver Street has also been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.
The Red Well, also a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Benjamin Gardiner, who said: “We are delighted with the award."
Other winners in the north of the county include The Earl of Dalkeith in Kettering, The Samuel Lloyd in Rockingham Road, Corby and The Saxon Crown in Elizabeth Street, Corby.
All three Wetherspoon pubs received the platinum award like the pubs from the same chain in Wellingborough and Rushden.