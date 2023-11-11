Kettering pub is top of the bogs as it wins acclaim for quality of its loos

Shift leader Chloe Summerlin in the ladies toilets at The Earl of Dalkeith, Kettering

A Kettering pub is flushed with success after it was recognised for the quality of its loos.

The toilets at The Earl of Dalkeith were found to be better than bog standard when they were judged by inspectors from the 2023 Loo of the Year Awards.

The Wetherspoon pub was awarded a platinum rating after its toilets were assessed for their decor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Pub manager Chantal Rondino said: "We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The Earl of Dalkeith have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well-maintained.