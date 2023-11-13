News you can trust since 1897
Two Corby pubs on platinum roll of honour at Loo of the Year Awards

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them
By Callum Faulds
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:17 GMT- 1 min read
Two Wetherspoon pubs in Corby have won acclaim for the quality and standards of their toilets in this year’s Loo of the Year Awards.

The Samuel Lloyd in Rockingham Road and The Saxon Crown in Elizabeth Street have each been awarded a platinum rating.

Both pubs previously won platinum ratings in the 2020 awards.

Samuel Lloyd, Corby, Duty manager, Emma Mulheran (left) and Saxon Crown, Corby, Duty manager Lee-Anne O'Neill (right)
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment, and overall management.

The Samuel Lloyd manager, Jennifer Stewart, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Toilets in The Saxon Crown

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pubs deserve their platinum awards.”