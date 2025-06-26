Staff at an Oundle travel agency are ‘elated’ after winning a top industry award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Savvi Travel in West Street, Oundle, has been crowned best travel business for the central region at the Travel Network Group Awards, held during the network’s annual conference in Bucharest.

The accolade was presented in front of an audience of more than 400 industry peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award celebrates excellence in customer service, innovation and business growth, with Savvi Travel impressing judges through its exceptional client experiences, industry expertise and unwavering commitment to personalised travel solutions.

Savvi Travel with their award

Dave and Kay, Savvi Travel’s founders and directors, were elated by the win.

Dave said: “This is a pinch me moment for our entire team.

"To be recognised among so many outstanding businesses is an incredible honour.

"Every member of the Savvi family has poured their heart into making travel dreams come true – this award belongs to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Kay added: "Our clients are the reason we do what we do.

"For a decade, they’ve trusted us with their precious holiday moments, and this award is a tribute to their loyalty.

"We’re beyond grateful – and more motivated than ever to keep delivering unforgettable journeys.”

The Travel Network Group Awards are among the most respected accolades in the industry, with winners selected through a rigorous judging process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savvi Travel is an independent travel agency specialising in tailor-made holidays, luxury escapes and bespoke itineraries.

For more information about Savvi Travel, which has branches in Olney, Oakham and Hitchin as well as Oundle, visit their website.