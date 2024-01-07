Peter Bone's girlfriend Helen Harrison selected by Conservative members to fight Welingborough by-election seat
North Northamptonshire Council executive member Helen Harrison has been selected as the Conservative candidate for disgraced MP Peter Bone’s former seat.
Ms Harrison, who is Peter Bone’s girlfriend, was this afternoon (Sunday, January 7) selected by a meeting of around 50 local association Conservatives at the John Wright Golf Club in Rushden.
It is not yet known how many votes she polled compared the other two candidates, farming entrepreneur Tom Mercer and Dr Beatrice Brandon.
The controversial choice means comes after Ms Harrison openly supported her partner, with whom she lives in Irchester, following his suspension from Parliament for sexual misconduct.
Until his recent sacking, Helen Harrison worked in Mr Bone’s constituency office in Midland Road alongside his wife Jennie Bone, who is also a North Northamptonshire Council member.
Ms Harrison is a former physiotherapist and went to Our Lady and Pope John RC High School in Corby. She grew up in Laxton.
She was a former East Northants councillor before being elected for the new NNC in 2001. She is the council’s executive member for adults, health and wellbeing.
At her selection meeting this afternoon were Corby MP Tom Pursglove and other members of North Northants Council’s executive as well as Mr Bone’s wife
There has been previous concern raised about the influence of the local MPs on the council with allegations of political interference.
A date for the by-election has not yet been set.
Labour’s candidate Gen Kitchen has been hitting the campaign trail hard during the past few weeks.