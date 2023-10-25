News you can trust since 1897
Peter Bone swerves this evening's parliamentary proceedings to campaign in Wellingborough with his partner

Mr Bone was out on the Queensway estate in Wellingborough
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 25th Oct 2023, 19:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 19:02 BST
MP Peter Bone hit the streets of Wellingborough this evening. Image: Twitter / National WorldMP Peter Bone hit the streets of Wellingborough this evening. Image: Twitter / National World
MP Peter Bone hit the streets of Wellingborough this evening. Image: Twitter / National World

Disgraced MP Peter Bone, who was tonight suspended from Parliament, spent the evening pounding the streets of Wellingborough’s Queensway estate with his partner.

The MP, who was found to have bullied a former aid amid a sexual misconduct investigation, was due to learn his fate in a parliamentary motion this evening.

His proposed six-week suspension was ratified in the house and a recall petition has now been triggered.

His friend, Corby MP Tom Pursglove was spotted in the chamber, but Mr Bone chose not to attend the House, instead campaigning for Wellingborough Town Council candidate Faith Hewitt along with his partner Cllr Helen Harrison.

The trio have posted several pictures on social media in recent days, but have not been joined by any other supporters during their canvassing.

Just a few minutes after tonight’s vote took place, Cllr Harrison tweeted a smiling picture of the three, with the message: “Back out on the doorstep in Queensway this evening. Loads more support for Faith. Always lovely to be out with @PeterBoneUK and @FaithHewitt12 #VoteHewitt #VoteConservative #Listening.’

