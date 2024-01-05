Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The circus has come to Wellingborough as the town prepares for a by-election to determine who will take the seat left vacant following Peter Bone’s dismissal.

Candidates have been selected for Labour, Liberal Democrats, Reform UK and the Green Party, and the former has been vocal in the town, debuting a fetching new poster campaign that criticises the Government’s new tax policy, calling it a ‘raw deal.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, and Jonathan Ashworth, shadow paymaster general, were on hand to unveil the poster in the town centre today (Friday).

The poster was unveiled in the town centre

Ms Reeves said: “Rishi Sunak claims that he’s cutting taxes but the truth is that the average family in Wellingborough and across the country will be paying £1,200 more in tax this year because of the 25 Tory tax rises that he’s presided over.

“I think that people in Wellingborough, and in other towns and cities around the country, are sick of the slight of hand and stealth tactics from the Conservatives.

“Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt can tell people as many times as they like that they’re cutting taxes, but when people see their bank statements, pay checks, their mortgage bills and till receipts, they know that they’re worse off and that they have less money in their pockets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The poster reveal was paired with a fetching redecoration of a town centre shop, adopting a similar aesthetic and taking the same jab at the Tories.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was in Wellingborough to unveil the poster

National media was on hand to capture the stunt in Market Street this morning.