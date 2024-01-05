All eyes on Wellingborough as Labour shadow cabinet members take to town centre with dig at PM's tax policy
The circus has come to Wellingborough as the town prepares for a by-election to determine who will take the seat left vacant following Peter Bone’s dismissal.
Candidates have been selected for Labour, Liberal Democrats, Reform UK and the Green Party, and the former has been vocal in the town, debuting a fetching new poster campaign that criticises the Government’s new tax policy, calling it a ‘raw deal.’
Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, and Jonathan Ashworth, shadow paymaster general, were on hand to unveil the poster in the town centre today (Friday).
Ms Reeves said: “Rishi Sunak claims that he’s cutting taxes but the truth is that the average family in Wellingborough and across the country will be paying £1,200 more in tax this year because of the 25 Tory tax rises that he’s presided over.
“I think that people in Wellingborough, and in other towns and cities around the country, are sick of the slight of hand and stealth tactics from the Conservatives.
“Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt can tell people as many times as they like that they’re cutting taxes, but when people see their bank statements, pay checks, their mortgage bills and till receipts, they know that they’re worse off and that they have less money in their pockets.”
The poster reveal was paired with a fetching redecoration of a town centre shop, adopting a similar aesthetic and taking the same jab at the Tories.
National media was on hand to capture the stunt in Market Street this morning.
Gen Kitchen is Labour’s candidate for the Wellingborough by-election, having previously opposed Andrea Leadsom for the South Northamptonshire seat in the 2019 general election.
The Conservative candidate is set to be announced on Sunday, with North Northants councillor Scott Brown currently the only known name brought forward.