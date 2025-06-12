People living next to giant warehouse facing 'unacceptable' wait for legal fee decision, says Corby MP

Reform council leaders have been accused of ‘dithering’ over a decision on a £5,000 legal bill being faced by people in Corby living next to a huge warehouse.

Corby MP Lee Barron has been speaking up for residents who are being told to pay the council’s legal costs following their unsuccessful high court battle surrounding a planning cock-up.

Locals took the council to court after permission was granted for the warehouse just behind their homes without the correct consultation being carried out. But they lost, and were then ordered to pay the authority’s £5,000 bill.

The huge warehouse in Corby, with Hooke Close in the foreground. Image: Ian Bateman

But locals are still waiting to hear back from the council.

Mr Barron said: “I wrote to Councillor Griffiths on the May 15 about what is a highly stressful situation for local residents.

“It is not my first letter to the authority and I have raised this unfair pressure on the residents of Hooke Close in Parliament. I have even offered to meet the new Leader in person.

“It is simply not acceptable to not respond to this pressing matter. The case still needs to be urgently reviewed and the decision by North Northamptonshire Council to make residents liable for a £5000 legal fee should be overturned immediately and without any further dithering or hesitation.”

North Northamptonshire Council have not responded to a request for comment.