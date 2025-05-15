Corby MP asks new Reform UK administration to tear up council's warehouse legal bill

The Labour MP for Corby Lee Barron has written to the new Reform UK council leader to ask him to waive a £5k legal bill handed to residents who challenged the building of a controversial warehouse in court.

People living in Hooke Close, Corby, took North Northamptonshire Council to court after they messed up the planning process – writing to residents in the wrong street to warn them of the incoming development, and putting notices on lamp-posts in the wrong area.

They said that it meant they were unaware of the size of a huge warehouse built directly behind their homes until it was already built.

Residents went to the High Court to ask for a judicial review of the decision to grant planning permission, but their appeal failed because it was not submitted in time.

The huge warehouse in Corby, with Hooke Close in the foreground. Image: Ian Bateman

Locals were also dismayed to hear they would be liable for the council’s legal costs as well as their own. The bill was about £5,000.

Labour MP Lee Barron and ward councillor Mark Pengelly (Lab, Lloyds) have been supporting the residents in their bid to get the bill overturned, with the matter being raised in parliament.

But outgoing Conservative council leader Jason Smithers had refused to consider overlooking the bill.

Now, with a new Reform UK administration in charge of the council, Mr Barron has written to the leader Cllr Martin Griffiths (Ref, Croyland and Swanspool) to appeal for him to help.

Mr Barron’s letter said he wanted to hold North Northamptonshire Council to account for ‘procedural errors and serious blunders’ made during the planning process.

It continued: “I find it completely unacceptable that significant legal costs have been imposed on local residents who raised valid objections to the developments on behalf of their local community.

"It continues to be my firm belief that neither they, nor any other residents, should incur this significant financial burden.

“Following the local election results and the subsequent new administration in place, I asked NNC for an immediate freeze on all legal proceedings relating to Hooke Close to enable the new authority to appraise the unjust decision not to waive the £5000 fine imposed on local residents.

“I have written on many occasions to the Local Authority and have previously raised this issue in Parliament.”

He said that he believed the case needs to be ‘urgently reviewed’ and the decision to make residents liable for the £5,000 legal fee ‘overturned immediately’.

The new Reform UK leader will not be made leader of the council until next week’s annual council meeting, but he is believed to be considering the legal situation carefully.

Cllr Griffiths has been contacted for comment.