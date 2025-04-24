Corby giant warehouse neighbours blast council's 'silence' over legal fees, as issue is raised in parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People living in the shadow of a huge warehouse in Corby have again raised concerns over the payment of the council’s legal bill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of Hooke Close in Corby have expressed serious concern over North Northamptonshire Council’s continued silence following a formal letter sent on April 2.

The letter, regarding the legal fees of £5,000 awarded against residents, has gone unanswered for more than three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Corby warehouse was built close to homes in Hooke Close. Image: NW

Although the case was ultimately dismissed on the grounds that it was submitted out of time, the judge explicitly stated that the council had acted below the standard expected of a public authority.

“We are extremely disappointed that, despite the seriousness of the matter and the clear failings already acknowledged by the council, they have still not responded,” said one local resident.

“We reached out in good faith to seek a constructive dialogue, and we have been met with silence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby MP Lee Barron this lunchtime (Thursday, April 24) raised the issue in parliament.

Speaking during business questions, Mr Barron said: “Residents of Hooke Close were denied the chance to object to plans for a huge warehouse immediately next to their homes and now they live within its shadow.

“This was due to admitted failures by North Northamptonshire Council, including consulting the wrong street.

“Residents took the matter to court. The judge criticised the council. However, the case was ruled out of time and now the council who didn’t consult the residents, who consulted the wrong streets, who the judge criticised, is pursuing £5,000 in legal costs from the very people it failed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Does my Right Honourable Friend agree that authorities should be held accountable when serious consultation failures occur and that residents should not be financially penalised as a result of the incompetence of the consultation?”

The Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell MP said that the case was ‘troubling’ and that high-quality consultations were ‘imperative’.

"It doesn’t sound like this happened in this case,” she said promising to raise the issues with ministers on behalf of Mr Barron.

The residents have also submitted formal complaints to the Local Government Ombudsman, citing the procedural failings and emotional toll caused by the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community has been bolstered by the support of Lee Barron MP and Councillor Mark Pengelly.

“We’re truly grateful to Lee Barron and Cllr Pengelly for standing by us,” said one resident.

“At a time when our concerns have been ignored by those in power locally, their commitment has made a real difference.”

Residents say they will not be silenced and will continue to seek a fair resolution through all available channels—legal, political, and public— until their ‘voices are heard and their concerns are properly addressed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An NNC spokeswoman said: “Following the court’s decision to refuse the claimant’s application for judicial review on this case, the claimant then appealed the decision, and this appeal was then refused by the court in late March 2024.

Due to the ongoing legal conversations around costs, it’s not possible to comment any further at this stage.