'Partial closure' continues at Wollaston School due to flood damage as teachers expect to welcome all students back on Wednesday
The school in Irchester Road was forced to abandon lessons for the majority of students today after ‘flooding and excessive damage’ as leaders at the school assess the damage caused by violent storms.
It is expected that years 8, 9, 10, and 12 will be able to return on Wednesday.
Simon Anderson, Headteacher at Wollaston School said: “I am pleased to say that all staff, students and parents are working well to counter the difficult circumstances. We have several areas of the school that have suffered from water damage to varying degrees.
"We will have to enforce a partial closure tomorrow (Tuesday) whilst our site team make good any damage and allow the worst affected areas to dry out. We will receive Years 7, 11 and 13 only tomorrow and our remote learning plan has been rolled out for students affected by the closure.
"We expect to be fully open on Wednesday.”
