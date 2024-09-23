Firefighters battle fire and floods as storms sweep Northamptonshire bringing lightning and heavy rain to Wilby, Earls Barton, Wollaston Desborough, Wellingborough, Grendon, Easton Maudit, Raunds and Rushden
More than 81 calls have been responded to by fire crews as monsoon conditions caused flash flooding and lightning strikes damaged properties.
Worst hit have been Wilby, Earls Barton, Wollaston Desborough, Wellingborough, Grendon, Easton Maudit, Raunds and Rushden.
The timeline of destruction began in Wilby with 999 calls coming in for flooding starting just after 3pm on Saturday (September 21). More than 17 hours later crews took to dinghies to rescue residents.
Timeline of destruction:
Saturday, September 21.
3.06pm – Main Road, Wilby, flooding in property affecting kitchen, hallway and study. A Wellingborough crew isolated electrics.
3.11pm – Main Road, Wilby, advice given at flooding in another property by crew.
3.15pm – White Way, Earls Barton, a small amount of flood water entered ground floor of property. Electrics isolated, advice given to home owners by Moulton firefighters.
3.15pm – Priory Road, Wollaston assisted at domestic flooding.
5.15pm – Arden Road, Desborough, a house struck by lightning. Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire in Arden Road.
Sunday, September 22
9.20am – George Street, Wellingborough, flooding in a building attended by firefighters from Wellingborough.
9.51am – A5199, Guilsborough, a car in flood water was helped by a fire officer.
12.52pm – Washbrook Road, Rushden, when a chimney was struck by lightning making it a dangerous structure. Firefighters removed loose bricks and top from chimney with crews from Wellingborough and Moulton attending.
6.55pm – Station Road, Earls Barton – flooding
7.04pm – Easton Maudit Village – Flooded village. Crews also checked in on care home. Fire Officers used a boat to rescue residents – Mereway, Earls Barton, The Mounts and Wellingborough crews attended.
7.06pm– Hollowell Street, Wollaston – lightning strike to house. Wellingborough crews and fire Officers attended.
7.30pm – Ecton Lane, Sywell, flooding.
7.34pm – Perkins Court, Wellingborough, water through electrics, electrics isolated.
7.51pm – Northampton Road, Wellingborough, flooding on the road.
8.11pm – Easton Way, Grendon Two people walked out of flood water by crews. Earls Barton, Wellingborough and Boat Rescue Unit attended.