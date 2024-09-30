Oundle Library reopens today as repairs continue after fire caused extensive damage to premises in July

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northants Fire and Rescue Service was called to the library, which is overseen by North Northants Council, on the morning of July 12 after a fire broke out in the premises.

Now, it is back operating, albeit as a reduced service.

The usual opening times, 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 2pm on Saturdays, are back in effect, as customers can now return to the library to pick their own books and audiobooks again.

A council spokesperson said: “Works are still ongoing, and it will be a little while longer before the library is fully back to business, offering all the usual services. "Again, library staff would pass on their continued thanks to those in the community who have been so understanding and supportive during this very difficult period. “Oundle Library staff look forward to seeing our regular customers again, and hope that you will spread this good news to others.”

Oundle Library is operating a 'reduced service' from today (September 30)

Library loans can now be returned, but the grace period to return books is still in place. Customers have until Thursday 31 October to return any outstanding loans.

The fire at Oundle Library on July 12 was promptly extinguished by the fire service, and resulted in no injuries to customers or staff. Since then, staff have been moving books safely to one area of the library, which is enabling works to be carried out while avoiding any further loss to the library contents.

The library in Glapthorn Road offers a range of services for the community as well as books, including activities for under-fives, business support, computers, internet, WiFi and printing, events and room hire.