Oundle Library remains closed while safety checks are carried out following a fire last week.

Firefighters were called to the library in Glapthorn Road, Oundle on Friday morning.

Crews from Oundle and Corby went out to the incident, with firefighters isolating the gas and electric supply to the building and extinguishing the fire shortly after arrival.

Speaking at the time, a spokesman for North Northants Council said: “Oundle Library is currently closed due to a fire which was promptly extinguished by the fire service.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at Oundle Library on Friday

"All customers and staff were safely evacuated and there were no injuries.

"The cause of the fire will be investigated and the library will remain closed for the time being whilst the situation is assessed.

"We will confirm the reopening time-frame once the assessment is complete.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and remind residents that library cards can be used at any North Northamptonshire library in the meantime.”

The council has today (Tuesday) posted an update on the situation following last week’s blaze, saying: “Oundle Library remains closed due to some important safety checks being carried out.

"Further updates will be posted on our social media channels.

"All loans have been extended so that library users will not incur any late return charges during this time.”

Oundle Library is normally open Monday to Saturday.

It offers a range of services for the community as well as books, including activities for under-fives, business support, computers, internet, wifi and printing, events and room hire.