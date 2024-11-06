The time of year to remember those who gave their life in battle is here, with people up and down the country donning poppies in aid of the Royal British Legion.

It’s an opportunity for local communities to come together to mark the end of the conflict of the First World War, and reflect on the sacrifice of those who have served in the wars thereafter.

In Northamptonshire, there are numerous services, memorials and events that are taking place in towns and villages that people can attend to mark the occasion this weekend.

Rushden: Today (November 6), the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion will host a dedication ceremony for local schools at 10.45am at Rushden War Memorial and Garden of Remembrance. It hopes to provide an opportunity for local schools to learn about Remembrance and what it means for local people, and also to participate in paying tribute to those who have served.

On Sunday, November 10, a service parade will assemble at 10.15am outside Rushden Hall, Hall Park, and proceed to the War Memorial. There, a commemorative service will follow, including the laying of wreaths and a two-minute silence at 11am. The ceremony will then continue at St Mary's Church at 11.15am. A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “All members of the public are invited to join in this traditional event, which unites the community in honouring the sacrifices of the Armed Forces.

"Rushden Town Council and the Royal British Legion Rushden Branch encourage all residents to participate in these commemorative events, as we come together to reflect and pay our respects.”

Higham Ferrers: Higham Ferrers will mark Remembrance Sunday with a simple service from 10.50am, which will include prayers, wreath laying and a poem read by pupils from Henry Chichele Primary School. Following the ceremony, refreshments will be available at the Bede House.

The car park in Market Square will close in preparation for the service at 5pm on Saturday, November 9.

Oundle Yarn Bombers have spent time decorating the town in honour of remembrance

Kettering: A parade and service of Remembrance in Market Place, Kettering will begin at 2pm on November 10. Road closures will be in place in Market Street, Market Place and Sheep Street from 1pm until 5pm, to allow the event to operate safely.

On Monday, November 11, a service of Remembrance will take place at the War Memorial in Sheep Street from 11am.

Burton Latimer: Desborough Remembrance begins at 2pm on November 10 as a parade will assemble in the car park opposite the shops on Churchill Way and make its way towards St Mary the Virgin Church for a 3pm church service. At 3.35pm the parade will march to the war memorial in Church Street for a short service and an observing of the two-minute silence, and a wreath will be laid at 4pm.

Oundle: A parade and wreath laying will take place at the war memorial in New Street, Oundle from 2pm, with a church service in St Peters Church expected at 2.50pm.

Corby: In Corby on November 10, a parade organised by the town council in partnership with the Royal British Legion will take place at 10.30am, leaving St Mark’s Square for a service at the war memorial off the High Street at 10.55am.

After the service, attendees are invited to join veterans and the mayor for tea and biscuits at St John’s Hall.

Desborough: A parade will assemble at the Co-op in Gladstone Street at 8.30am on November 10 before proceeding along Station Road, High Street and Lower Street to St Giles Church at 9.30am. Half an hour later, a service of Remembrance will take place before wreath laying and the playing of the Last Post at the War Memorial in Lower Street.

Closures will be in place in Station Road, High Street and Lower Street during the ceremony.

A Desborough Town Council spokesman said: “Roads will be closed for the shortest time possible to allow the parade to pass, the service, and then the wreath laying. The closures will start just before 9.30am. Whilst the council apologises for any disruption or inconvenience caused it is sure that members of our community will understand and join the parade.”

Wellingborough: The Remembrance Sunday parade will depart from the Market Square in Wellingborough at 10.40am, making its way to the war memorial on Broad Green for an 11am service.

A town council spokesman said: “The parade will provide an opportunity to reflect, honor, and remember the brave individuals who gave so much. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects, coming together as a community to acknowledge this important day of Remembrance.”

it is expected that the High Street to Broad Green will be closed from 9am to 1pm, with a rolling road closure during the parade from Orient Way to Church Street.

Raunds: Raunds Town Council, in association with the Royal British Legion will hold a ‘Service of Remembrance and Dedication’ at the War Memorial near St Peter’s Church on November 10. A parade will make its way from the town hall to the memorial in time for a 3pm service. Following this, refreshments will be on offer at Saxon Hall.

Brook Street, High Street, The Square and West Street will be closed from 2pm until 4.30pm.

Earls Barton: Remembrance will be marked in Earls Barton at the War Memorial with a service including wreath laying and a two-minute silence at 11am on November 10.

Thrapston: A parade on November 10 will begin at 10.30am, starting at the fire station on the corner of Cosy Nook, proceeding up through the High Street to St James' Church. There, a half-hour service will take place before the parade heads back down the High Street, returning to the fire station.

A road closure is expected to be in place in the High Street from 9.30am until 12.30pm

Irthlingborough: A temporary road closure along Finedon Road between the Cross Roundabout and the War Memorial will be in effect while a Remembrance service takes place during the morning of November 10.

Around 10.30am, a a procession to the War Memorial will begin before an act of Remembrance at the war memorial in Finedon Road.

If you are holding a Remembrance Day service in north Northants and would like it to be publicised, send details of the event to [email protected].