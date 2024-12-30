Duncan Farrington, founder of Farrington Oils based in Hargrave, Northamptonshire/Farrington Oils

The creator of Northamptonshire's original 'seed to bottle' cold pressed rapeseed oil ‘Mellow Yellow’ has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Hargrave-based Duncan Farrington, creator of Farrington Oils, has been honoured for services to agriculture and to the food and drink industry.

The fourth generation to manage the land of Bottom Farm, his successful and sustainable business began as an idea to diversify production.

It’s with his family – wife Eli and daughters Sophia and Amelia – that he will celebrate, not with a bottle of his much-loved oil, but with a glass of ‘something bubbly’.

He said: “I feel very honoured. It was very much a surprise. We got a letter right at the end of November. and were asked to keep schtum.

"We haven’t celebrated yet, but we will with some Champagne.”

Mr Farrington came up with the idea of using rapeseed in the same way other high-quality food oils were produced, by pressing the seeds to extract the oil.

The first bottle of oil was produced in the farmhouse kitchen with help from his mum.

He said: “I came across the idea of cold pressed oil 20 years ago. It started out as a farm diversification. It’s given us stability and we have a very rounded business.

"This year we have produced just under 500,000 bottles of Mellow Yellow oil, but if you add in all the salad dressings it will be nearly one million. In our first year we produced 6,500 bottles in the year, now we can do that in a day.

“As we go in to 2025, we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we are still expanding and will have a couple of new exciting salad dressings we will launch as part of our celebrations.”

Mr Farrington has been officially recognised for his ‘pioneering leadership’ that also earned his product the historic achievement of being the first food product to be certified by the UN as plastic and carbon neutral.

The family-owned company has become the first food producer in the world to achieve both accreditations in the Carbon Neutral Gold Standard and also participate in the United Nations' Climate Neutral Now Initiative pledge.

The citation has described him as an ‘outspoken and respected voice’ in the promotion of ‘regenerative’ farming techniques and a ‘role model’ to other farmers across the UK.

In 2013 he was awarded the ‘Associate of the Royal Agricultural Society’ and then subsequently made a ‘Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Society’ for notable service to the agricultural industry.

Farrington’s Mellow Yellow oil, using rapeseed grown on the family farm retains more nutrients while reducing waste and carbon emissions.

Mr Farrington says he is proud of his involvement in the food produced in the county.

He added: “Northamptonshire kicks well above its weight in the country – we have giants like Weetabix, Alpro and Carlsberg and then smaller producers like us.

“I always say ‘buy local, but buy good’. We have got businesses that we can we can be proud of. Hopefully this will be a boost for everyone.”