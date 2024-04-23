Northamptonshire's Mellow Yellow launches national campaign to champion British rapeseed oil

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire’s Mellow Yellow is launching a national campaign to champion British rapeseed oil.

Farrington’s Mellow Yellow based in Hargrave, near Wellingborough, wants to shout about how good rapeseed oil is and how it offers an alternative to olive oil which is often the go-to for British consumers.

Sustainably grown, pressed and bottled in the UK, Mellow Yellow is championing rapeseed oil as a great go-to culinary oil that delivers maximum value for consumers on price, quality, versatility, health and nutrition.

Not only does Mellow Yellow retail at half the price of extra virgin olive oil, it has less than half the saturated fat and ten times more Omega 3 fatty acids.

Most culinary olive and rapeseed oils consumed globally are refined with industrial processes, heat and additives that cause them to lose their quality, flavour and colour.

Cold pressing delivers the opposite by carefully extracting every ounce of flavour from the seeds, nutritionally beneficial plant sterols, vitamins, healthy fats and flavour are maintained.

Founder and farmer, Duncan Farrington, said: “We’ve used our signature cold pressing method since we launched Mellow Yellow in 2005.

"By pairing the method with exceptional quality seeds from LEAF Marque British growers and those grown on our own farm, we produce a rapeseed oil that’s packed with goodness and hugely versatile for all cooking

needs.”

And he added: “The issues in olive oil-producing regions have escalated the cost of culinary olive oils to new heights, making it unobtainable for many price-conscious consumers.

"Our rapeseed oil is a fantastic home-grown alternative that matches (and in many ways supersedes) olive oil – bringing great value to the kitchen that’s better for the environment, good for our diets and lighter on the bank balance.”

Whether you want to dress, bake, roast or fry, Mellow Yellow can be used for all your recipes, bringing in a smooth and subtle buttery nuttiness that enhances flavour and allows the other ingredients to shine.

A natural choice for stir frying, roasting or air frying, its high smoke point of 230C makes it great for crispy roast potatoes, crunchy croutons, bruschetta and stir-fried vegetables.

Farrington’s Mellow Yellow was founded by Duncan Farrington in 2005 and is produced on Bottom Farm in the village of Hargrave.

Sustainably produced, carbon and plastic neutral and the recipient of multiple awards, Duncan and his team are dedicated to producing rapeseed oil products with great ethics and traceability at its core.

The flagship Mellow Yellow Rapeseed Oil offers a home-grown alternative to olive oil, along with the other rapeseed oil-based products in the range - Chilli Oil and salad dressings, Balsamic Vinegar, Honey & Mustard, Classic Vinaigrette and Chilli & Cumin.

The brand is available nationally, from Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Co-Op, Booths and independent retailers as well as online.