Northamptonshire Griffin Trail ‘already making a difference’ according to council after ‘not ideal’ start in March

North Northants Council (NNC) has released footfall figures for the newly-created Griffin Trail.

Costing in the region of £100,000 and funded by North Northants Council, Braybrooke Parish Council and The Braybrooke Beer Company, the walking route was designed for pedestrians, bikes, wheelchairs and prams. Now, North Northants Council has installed devices on the trail’s footbridge near Braybrooke, that have recorded over 5,000 crossings in just four weeks, which the council says ‘provides clear evidence of its popularity and value to the community.’

Cllr Gregory Wilcox, Executive Member for Communities, said: “The Griffin Trail is a fantastic example of how the North Northamptonshire Greenway is coming to life. This new data shows just how well-used and valued the trail already is, and it strengthens our case for completing the route and improving access even further.

“The Greenway is a long-term ambition, and projects like this demonstrate the real benefits, connecting communities, supporting rural businesses, and promoting healthier, more active lifestyles. It’s a great example of what can be achieved when councils, landowners and local champions work together.”

5,133 total crossings over a four-week period were recorded

The Griffin Trail was opened in February this year as a link path, connecting Braybrooke to Market Harborough and the Brampton Valley.

It was developed in response to the Braybrooke Neighbourhood Plan following strong community support for safer pedestrian and cycling routes to Market Harborough.

Its creation wasn’t without issue, however, as the route crosses into a different council authority area (West Northants) and is owned by a different land owner – the Peterborough Diocese.

Walkers who used the path when it was opened also criticised a section of the path reached by using a footbridge that leads into a muddy field, noting that it would be incompatible for wheelchair access.

The council insists plans are being developed to ‘improve the surface of the footbridge to further enhance the trail for people who use it.’

North Northamptonshire Council’s Greenway team partnered with the University of Northampton to monitor footfall across the trail’s footbridge near Braybrooke over a four-week period in summer 2025. In that time, there have been 5,133 total crossings, with 78 average weekday crossings and 550 average weekend crossings.

Footfall figures will help demonstrate the value of the trail during ongoing conversations with local landowners about extending access and completing the final section of the route.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, added: “The Griffin Trail is a shining example of how local vision, community support and strategic investment can come together to deliver real, lasting benefits. These footfall figures clearly show that the trail is already making a difference - encouraging active travel, connecting people and places, and supporting our rural economy.

"It’s a strong foundation for the next phase of the North Northamptonshire Greenway, and we’re excited to keep building on this success.”