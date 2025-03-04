Northamptonshire councils 'working hard' with landowner who holds 'missing jigsaw piece' for new cross-country path

Users of a newly opened cross-country path have bemoaned the state of one section that links to another popular surfaced route.

On Friday, the ribbon was cut on the Griffin Trail, a new £100,000 section of the Greenway route, designed for pedestrians and self-propelled and pushed wheeled transport.

Funded by North Northants Council, Braybrooke Parish Council and The Braybrooke Beer Company, the new path has been designed to link the village to the existing Brampton Valley Way.

The Griffin Trail currently is awaiting completion - the field, the bridge, the Griffin Trail towards Braybrooke/National World

But Lucy Hawes, project officer for North Northants Greenway has promised her team is working hard to complete the path that has been tricky as crosses into a different council authority area (West Northants), a different parish council (Great Oxendon) and is owned by a different land owner – the Peterborough Diocese – known as glebe land.

Ms Hawes said: “The land between the edge of Braybrooke and the Brampton Valley Way is a different landowner who hasn't engaged with the project as much as we would like.

"It is not through lack of trying and we are definitely working hard to get the small section that isn't surfaced sorted soon so that it is fully accessible.

"We know it's not ideal, but please bear with us. Your support and attention with this may help us get it done sooner. Also, not only is it in a different parish, Great Oxendon, it is in West Northants too.

The ribbon is cut to launch the Griffin Trail/National World

"We are working very closely with them at the rangers of Brampton Valley Way, but the missing piece of the jigsaw is the landowner.”

Currently a 100m section, reached by using a footbridge, leads into a muddy field leaving users eager for the stretch to be finished.

One said: “I'm all for inclusive access but I can't see many wheelchairs coming down across for a drink – and then back.”

Welcoming the new path and looking forward to its completion is active travel champion Dez Dell from Brightwayz.

Guests using the Griffin Trail at the launch/National World

He said: “It’s brilliant to see the first new Greenway created in North Northants for many years.

"It will be a fantastic addition to the area when the last part is completed.

"We look forward to when it is finished.”

A spokeswoman for the Peterborough Diocese said: “The diocesan glebe agents are in touch with the project officer for the trail and are arranging a site meeting to explore the practicalities of the glebe land being included in the trail project.

"Whilst it is appreciated that matters have taken some time, the practicalities of the proposed works do need to be considered and the diocese is keen to work with the project team to find a way forward.”