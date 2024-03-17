Celebration marks 20 years of Kettering travel champion and social campaigner's efforts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum-of-three who launched a social enterprise to help children travel to school without causing congestion way has celebrated two decades of her Kettering business.

Brightwayz founder Alison Holland set up the company in 2004 after volunteering to run the walking bus in her home village of Geddington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After staff and parents at other schools sought her help to establish their own buses, she realised there was a need for information and resources to support walk to school schemes.

Alison Holland with the team at Brightwayz celebrate 20 years of the social enterprise/National World

Originally launched as Brightkidz, the social enterprise sold a range of active travel campaign resources - including walk to school banners and stickers put back into the projects.

Alison said: “It’s been an amazing journey, and it’s been an exciting one. I feel very privileged to have a career doing what I do.

“I started with a walking bus scheme and there was a need for more information. I wanted to do it as a job so I set up Brightkidz and sold reflectors and other products in bright colours. We sold to most councils across the UK. Then we realised it wasn’t just kids who needed help, it was adults and businesses working towards net zero.”

How we reported the launch of the walking bus scheme/National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brightwayz provide information and resources such as signage and incentives to support workplace and community active travel campaigns.

In 2021, Alison was recognised for her work on sustainable travel and was awarded honorary member status by Modeshift. As an active travel campaigner her company helps to encourage people to walk, cycle or travel in other active ways to school, work or other local destinations. Sustainable travel also includes using public and shared transport for longer journeys but their advice doesn’t ignore the needs of car users.

She said: “It makes a positive difference for everyone, that includes car drivers, it’s also about congestion. It’s a massive task and challenge but we are seeing success.

"We understand people’s lifestyles but if you change just one journey a week that’s making a change. We’re very very positive about enabling people to change.”