She has been named alongside professional sports stars and politicians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire woman has been named among the most exceptional women in cycling in an annual 100 Women in Cycling list.

Active travel consultant and local community organiser Alison Holland, from Geddington, has been recognised for her work encouraging other women to get on their bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, charity Cycling UK recognises women from all corners of the cycling world who have had a positive impact by inspiring others.

Alison Holland/Brightwayz

Men are much more likely to cycle regularly than women and Cycling UK‘s annual celebration hopes to show that cycling can be for everyone – whatever gender, background or ability.

Alison said: “Living in Holland as a student opened my eyes to how cycling isn't just for sporty people but also for those like me who just want to get around safely and easily without being car dependent.”

In 2004 Alison, 55, founded the social enterprise Brightwayz, supporting walk to school schemes, now including cycling, scooting, wheeling and public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She develops infrastructure plans for local councils and offers consultancy to help organisations from schools and hospitals to retail sites to implement active travel options. In her ‘spare time’ she runs the Kettering Community Cycle Club and the volunteer-led Active Travel Hub.

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK’s chief executive, said: “Cycling is a fantastic way to get around sustainably, keep fit and have fun outdoors and we want everyone to benefit from the joy of cycling. But in the UK, substantially fewer women ride than men. It’s our mission to reverse that and see equal levels of cycling across all genders.

“A great way to encourage more women to cycle is to share the stories of these amazing women – whether they’re chronicling their adventures on social media, advocating for better infrastructure in their neighbourhoods, inspiring their communities to join them for a ride or winning medals around the world.

“Choosing the top 100 winners involves some really tough choices – there are so many brilliant women out there who we’d want to celebrate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gongs are awarded for a wide range of achievements that have helped inspire more women from diverse backgrounds to get on a bike. They are given in four categories: community champion, industry mogul, cycle influencer and sporting hero.

The 100 Women in Cycling 2023 list also includes Emily Williams, Scotland’s first bicycle mayor, and Paralympians Kadeena Cox and Aileen McGlynn.

This year, Cycling UK’s panel was joined by two guest judges, Michelle Arthurs-Brennan, digital editor of Cycling Weekly, and Hannah Dobson, managing editor of Singletrack World.

Michelle said: “It's been eye-opening to read the stories of so many wonderful characters, doing so much to drive the women's cycling community forwards, growing numbers and confidence levels across such a broad range of cycling styles, from sports enthusiasts to commuters, and those using bikes to cross cultural barriers and enact meaningful change. The future is bright, and riding a bike."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah added: “I hope some of the stories here will inspire others to try cycling - who knows who will see them and think 'I could do that, too'?”