Kettering trial will see 'active travel hub' for scooters and cyclists

Cyclists and scooter users are being urged to test out a pilot scheme in Kettering town centre to enable people to store their bikes and scooters securely while they shop or grab a meal.

Space inside the Royal Hotel with level access has been offered for an ‘active travel hub’ where push bikes and non-electric scooters can be brought and left.

The trial is being promoted by Brightwayz, a social enterprise that promotes safe, active, sustainable everyday travel for children and adults.

Alison Holland from Brightwayz

Brightwayz founder Alison Holland said: “We are trying out the active travel hub on Saturday, June 4, from 10am to 4pm to see what the demand is.

"People can leave their bike or scooter with us and then go about their business in the town. We are hoping that it will increase the footfall in the town and ease the strain on the carparks.”

It is hoped that the staffed hub may encourage more people to get back on their bikes if there is somewhere safe, easy and secure to store them.

Initially, users won’t be charged for the service. Instead they will be asked to fill in a questionnaire to help gather information, but currently the scheme is not funded.

Alison said: “We have absolutely no idea what the demand will be. We don’t have the data of how many cyclists or potential cyclists there are in the area.

"People do say they would cycle more if they could but they have had their bike stolen in the past.”

On show will be the plans for the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure – known as Kettering Moving – a project being led by Brightwayz for North Northants Council.

Alison said: “We would like people to give us feedback on the plans for the network of cycle and walking roots. People can have a look and have their say and the more people get involved the better.”

On the day people will also be able to access free drop-in servicing for non-electric bikes and scooters.