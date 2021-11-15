Kettering Brightwayz founder crowned honorary member by UK sustainable travel organisation

The founder of a Kettering-based sustainable travel organisation has been recognised for her commitment and passion at this month’s Modeshift 2021 Convention.

Alison Holland, who set up social enterprise Brightwayz in 2014, is one of just 20 people across the UK to be awarded Honorary Member status by Modeshift.

She was applauded by Modeshift judges for making an ‘outstanding contribution to the development and expansion of the sustainable travel sector’.

Alison Holland receives her award

Alison said: "Active travel is all about encouraging people to walk, cycle or travel in other active ways to school, work, or other local destinations. Sustainable travel also includes using public and shared transport for longer journeys.

"At Brightwayz we provide information and resources such as signage and incentives to support workplace and community active travel campaigns. Thank you to Modeshift for this incredible accolade.“

Ross Butcher, national chair of Modeshift, said: “A huge congratulations to Alison, who we are delighted to welcome as one of our exclusive Honorary Members – in recognition for her ongoing support and dedication to sustainable travel.

“Alison is a long-standing member of Modeshift and has made a huge contribution locally, regionally and nationally to sustainable travel, playing a pivotal role in raising the profile of our sector. Thank you for your contribution in creating healthier people, places and communities”.

Brightwayz, originally known as Brightkidz, was launched in 2004 after founder Alison set up a ‘walking bus’ scheme at her son’s school and realised there was a need for information and resources to support walk to school schemes.

Brightwayz, as well as running projects and programmes, has a range of active travel campaign resources - including walk to school banners and stickers.

The social enterprise has committed to promoting safe, active, sustainable travel for everyday journeys - encouraging people to walk, cycle or travel in other active ways to school, work, or other local destinations. Sustainable travel also includes using public and shared transport for longer journeys.

All profits are used to enable the social enterprise to carry out its work with schools, businesses, and organisations across the UK.

Another side of the organisation is brandmythingy.com, which sells customised promotional products to UK businesses. All the profits from this commercial arm of the organisation are fed back into supporting Brightwayz.