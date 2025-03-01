Designed for feet and wheels, The Griffin Trail leads from Braybrooke village linking to the nearby town of Market Harborough, the popular Brampton Valley Way, as well as the providing an off-road route to the newly opened Braybrooke Beer Company Taproom.

Funding has been provided by North Northants Council's Shared Properity Fund, Braybrooke Parish Council and the Braybrooke Beer Company.

Cutting the official ribbon were Cllr Helen Howell from North Northants Council and Chairman of Braybrooke Parish Council, Cllr Paul Hitchcock who welcomed the path.

Cllr Howell said: “This section of the Greenway, The Griffin Trail, has created a real ‘win-win’ solution for all parties involved.”

The Griffin Trail forms part of the Greenway network designed to help communities be less car dependant, boost tourism and encourage active lifestyles.

Luke Wilson, owner of The Swan Pub and the Braybrooke Beer Company hosted guests at the bar.

He said: “It’s been a great opening week. We’ve had walkers and cyclists from Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.”

Cllr Hitchcock added: “The completion of the Griffin Trail project is a true community effort. We hope this connection will encourage visitors to explore our local countryside, enjoy our hospitality and support our local busineses.”

The taproom is open from Monday to Thursday from 10am to 5pm, Friday from Friday 10am to 6pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 6pm.

Food is served from Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5pm.

