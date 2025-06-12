A talented chef’s hard work and dedication has paid off as he celebrates the first anniversary of his coffee house.

Cameron Lennon, 23, opened The Lemon Tree in West Street, Oundle, 12 months ago.

He has worked hard and put in long hours but it has all been worth it as he celebrates his first full year in business.

And to mark the milestone, he’s offering free coffee to customers all day on Sunday (June 15).

Cameron’s dad Jason Lennon is incredibly proud of his son and his achievements, telling the Northants Telegraph: "He has and continues to work so hard, working seven days a week to make sure The Lemon Tree serves excellent organic coffee as well as a well thought out menu of breakfasts and lunches.”

This weekend will be a celebration for Cameron and his coffee house, but it has taken a lot of effort, ambition and drive to get to this point.

He worked hard to get a scholarship to Oundle School where he passed his A-levels.

While he was there, he had a part-time job in a local coffee shop and worked his way into the kitchen where he showed a talent for being a chef.

At university, Cameron realised that sitting behind a desk wasn’t for him as he suffers with ADHD and he decided to follow his love for being a chef.

Dad Jason said: "Cam did several unpaid work experiences at Michelin star restaurants including Ynyshir in Wales and Alchemilla in Nottingham, he then worked full-time at Hambleton Hall in Rutland.

"Being ambitious and focused, Cam enjoyed raising funds and renovating the old coffee shop he used to work in which had become available.”

And so The Lemon Tree was born – and in the past 12 months, they have served a lot of coffee and a lot more besides!

According to their Facebook page, the past year has seen them serve:

- 7,455 flat whites

- 7,398 lattes

- 5,647 cappuccinos

- 5,496 Americanos

- 1,808 Croque Monsieurs

- 7,230 poached eggs

- 2,043 croissants

And once the first anniversary celebrations are over, Cameron is already looking ahead with ambitious plans for growing the business and expanding its offering – watch this space!

For more information search for The Lemon Tree of Oundle on Facebook.