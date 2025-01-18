Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People can now vote for the people they believe have had a positive impact on Rushden and the local community.

The annual mayor’s awards in Rushden shine a light on the people in the community that have a positive impact, and now people can nominate those they deem worthy of the honour.

The presentation will see the incumbent mayor, Cllr David Coleman, present the awards at Rushden Hall on Tuesday, April 15.

A town council spokesman said: "Once again it’s that time of the year where we start to think about annual Mayor’s Awards, for services to the community for 2024 – 2025.

“Rushden Town Council is seeking nominations for the Mayor’s Awards for Services to the Community for the year 2024-2025, given to an individual for their work and commitment within the community of Rushden over a number of years.”

Last year the awards ceremony saw Ian Griffiths, of Beat Route Radio and Todd Tompkins, of Titan Fitness receive an accolade for their ‘service or unconditional kindness to the community’.

Those who are nominating a candidate should submit the name and address of nominees, together with details of the reason for their nomination, to the town clerk at Rushden Town Council at [email protected].

The closing date for submissions is Friday, March 21.